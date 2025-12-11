Smarttop Convertible Top Controller For Range Rover Permanently Reduced In Price

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 10, 2025 6:30 am - The SmartTOP convertible top controller from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible is now permanently reduced in price. The retrofit convertible top module is now available for 169,00 Euro plus tax.

Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of its smart convertible top solution for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible. The SmartTOP roof top module is now available for 169,00 Euro plus tax. Installed as an aftermarket upgrade, it provides smart additional features designed to make everyday convertible driving more convenient.

Among other functions, the opening and closing of the convertible top via the interior button is enabled with a one-touch operation. It is no longer necessary to keep the button pressed continuously. A brief tap is sufficient to initiate the automated convertible top movement. "This allows the driver to return both hands to the steering wheel more quickly," explained PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

In addition, the convertible top can be operated remotely using the original vehicle key fob remote. By pressing a specific button combination on the key fob, the convertible top can be opened or closed from a distance. "Our customers can open their convertible top as they approach the vehicle," added Sven Tornow. No modification of the vehicle key is required.

Like all SmartTOP modules, the comfort controller for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible offers further convenience features. The windows can be opened and closed individually via remote. It can be configured whether the front windows or all windows should automatically close after the roof is opened. If desired, the operation direction of the convertible top button can be inverted.

Starting or switching off the engine does not interrupt an ongoing roof movement. The module can be deactivated at any time. All SmartTOP roof top module functions are fully programmable according to individual preferences. A USB port integrated into the SmartTOP module allows connection to a PC or Mac. In addition, software updates can be installed, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.

The plug-and-play wiring harness included in the package ensures easy installation. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established simply by plugging it in. No wires need to be cut, allowing the system to be removed at any time without leaving traces.

The SmartTOP convertible top controller for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible is now available for 169,00 Euro plus tax.



Mods4cars also offers SmartTOP comfort modules for the following additional vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

