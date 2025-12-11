Azipeak Makes Its Debut At The 2025 Bangkok AWA Conference, Pioneering New Trends In Performance Marketing And Earning Deep Industry Recognition

MENAFN - GetNews) Affiliate World Asia 2025 (AWA), Asia's largest digital marketing summit, concluded successfully in Bangkok, Thailand on December 4. The event drew over 7,000 attendees, bringing together more than 170 affiliate networks, 120 advertisers, and 40 traffic channels from over 110 countries. Participants explored industry growth trends and future developments onsite, sparking lively discussions among attendees and prompting deep reflection among professionals.







As a seasoned mobile advertising technology company, AziPeak achieved significant success at AWA 2025. By showcasing its extensive global traffic resources, highly relevant marketing case studies, and innovative, efficient advertising solutions, the company attracted substantial attention from both local and global enterprises. Additionally, the AziPeak team engaged in in-depth discussions with advertisers and traffic providers from Southeast Asia and around the world, exchanging valuable insights on user growth in local markets, marketing strategies across different industries, and market trend analysis.







Global Traffic Integration and Precision Targeting

Amidst soaring global traffic costs, AziPeak integrates over 100 high-quality international traffic channels spanning more than 150 countries and regions, processing over 4 billion daily ad requests. Through a diversified traffic portfolio combining DSP, SSP, RTB, and in-app advertising, we achieve precise traffic filtering, intelligent matching, and efficient delivery. By constructing multi-dimensional user profiles, we empower clients to precisely target audiences across diverse regions and industries. This approach fully unlocks the commercial value of niche traffic, effectively resolving the industry-wide challenges of fragmented traffic and inefficient conversion.







Dual Assurance of Globalization and Localization

With Singapore as its global operational hub, AziPeak has established local service teams across key markets including North America, South America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Team members possess deep expertise in regional user habits, cultural characteristics, and regulatory policies. A 24/7 response mechanism ensures real-time optimization of traffic strategies and efficient implementation of communication services.

Extensive Cross-Industry Service Experience

Since its inception, AziPeak has served clients across multiple core sectors including e-commerce, mobile gaming, fintech, ride-hailing services, and online education. Our portfolio encompasses premium merchants on Southeast Asia's leading e-commerce platforms Lazada and Shopee, overseas promotion projects for globally renowned game publishers NetEase Games and Mihoyo, as well as precision customer acquisition services for emerging fintech companies like Grab and SeaMoney. Leveraging our professional service capabilities, we have helped numerous clients achieve significant outcomes such as“breakthroughs in overseas markets,”“doubling user scale,” and“reducing conversion costs by 20%-50%,” establishing ourselves as a core marketing partner in our clients' global expansion journeys.







Seizing New Growth Opportunities with Global Partners Through AWA

At the event, the head of AziPeak's business division stated: "This marks AziPeak's debut at AWA 2025. This grand gathering has given us a profound sense of the vitality and potential within Southeast Asia's digital marketing market. Currently, the global mobile app market faces challenges such as diminishing traffic dividends and intensifying competition. Yet behind these challenges lie new opportunities for refined operations and technology-driven innovation. As a Singapore-based digital marketing enterprise, we remain committed to our mission of 'connecting global resources to empower local growth.' Leveraging our global traffic network, localized service capabilities, and continuously evolving technological solutions, we help advertisers overcome growth challenges."

Looking Ahead

Through this exhibition, AziPeak not only demonstrated its expertise in performance marketing but also further solidified its industry influence in the Southeast Asian market. Moving forward, AziPeak will continue to deepen its presence in global markets, delivering more precise and efficient worldwide marketing solutions to industry clients. We are committed to empowering advertisers to achieve greater commercial success on a global scale. AziPeak looks forward to collaborating with more industry partners to jointly explore new opportunities for global growth.