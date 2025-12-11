Leading Gynaecology And Fertility Specialist Launches Comprehensive Patient-Centred Care In Melbourne

MENAFN - GetNews)Renowned Fertility Specialist Melbourne, Dr Kokum Jayasinghe, is proud to highlight her comprehensive and compassionate approach to reproductive health, supporting individuals and couples at every stage of their fertility and gynaecology journey.

Drawing on years of experience and her own lived journey with infertility, Dr Jayasinghe offers highly personalised care that combines evidence-based medicine with empathy and understanding. As both a Fertility Specialist Melbourne and Gynaecology Specialist, she focuses on creating treatment plans that align with each patient's goals, values, and comfort levels.

Dr Jayasinghe's practice offers a full spectrum of fertility services, including In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), with a strong emphasis on optimising natural conception wherever possible before moving to assisted reproductive technologies. Her holistic approach includes guidance on fertility diet, lifestyle, and strategies for improving natural fertility, ensuring patients are supported medically, emotionally, and practically.







A key component of the clinic's services is egg freezing, providing women with the option to preserve their fertility for future family planning. This service is tailored to single women, couples, and patients with medical or personal reasons to consider fertility preservation.

In addition, Dr Jayasinghe is dedicated to the diagnosis and management of complex gynaecological conditions such as Endometriosis and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. By offering advanced medical and surgical options, including laparoscopy, she provides expert excision of endometriosis as well as hysteroscopic removal of intrauterine polyps and submucosal fibroids that can affect fertility. These surgical treatments aim to restore normal pelvic anatomy, improve quality of life, manage pain, regulate cycles, and significantly enhance fertility outcomes for women facing these common yet often misunderstood conditions.

Inclusive and welcoming, the practice supports patients from diverse backgrounds and family structures, including couples and individuals choosing parenthood independently.

Patients can access detailed resources on planning pregnancy, fertility diet and lifestyle, and improving natural fertility via the clinic's website, as well as request appointments online.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit or contact below.