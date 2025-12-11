Introducing Multiwallet: A Dual-Wallet System Designed To Elevate Everyday Productivity

MENAFN - GetNews) A compact, expandable carry solution built for modern workflows and real-world needs.

Chiseled Design today announced the launch of MultiWallet, a dual-wallet system developed to streamline everyday carry and support greater daily productivity. Designed through a customer-centric approach, MultiWallet addresses common frustrations with traditional wallets by simplifying workflows, reducing clutter, and integrating essential tools into a single compact system.







MultiWallet follows a lineage of innovation from the team behind Distinct , ScrewDriverKing, and JUMPROPEvolve. These products helped establish a dedicated community of backers whose feedback encouraged Chiseled Design to expand its focus on practical, multi-functional tools for everyday use. Insights from years of customer engagement played a key role in shaping this latest release.

“Our goal was to rethink what a wallet could be,” said Rojoeyl Aquino, designer and founder of Chiseled Design.“People carry more responsibilities than ever, and we wanted to create a solution that supports real life-not just card storage. MultiWallet was built to help users stay prepared, organized, and efficient without adding bulk or complexity.”

Roughly the size of a standard deck of cards, MultiWallet features genuine leather cons truction and a carefully integrated set of everyday essentials, including:

. An extendable, always-ready pen

. A compact personal notebook

. A multi-purpose circular cutter

. Dedicated microSD storage

. A SIM-tool compartment

One of MultiWallet key innovations is its expandable storage system, engineered to discreetly double its internal capacity when needed. When not in use, the compartment retracts smoothly, allowing the wallet to maintain its slim and discreet profile.

This thoughtful adaptability enables MultiWallet to hold items such as passports, receipts, cash, and other real-world necessities. Additional features include secure organization for six credit cards and one blurred side ID pocket, primarily designed to deter casual onlookers while still allowing for quick visual verification that an ID is present., along with advanced RFID-blocking technology designed to help protect against wireless theft and digital skimming from unauthorized RFID and NFC readers.

“Every feature had to earn its place,” added Aquino.“MultiWallet was refined through continuous testing, sketches, and prototypes result is a tool that adapts to people's daily lives-rather than forcing them to adapt to it.”

The MultiWallet is now available through Kickstarter campaign.

Campaign Link

wallets?ref=ag56p2

About Chiseled Design

Chiseled Design, LLC is a New York–based product design company dedicated to creating practical, innovative tools that strengthen everyday productivity. With a focus on craftsmanship, durability, and meaningful problem-solving, the company has developed a range of widely supported products backed by a passionate community of users. Chiseled Design's mission is to design solutions that enhance how people work, move, and live.