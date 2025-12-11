Gamahi Group Takes Bold Action To Close America's $388 Billion Financial Literacy Gap
Founded by financial strategist Dr. Himide Hardy-Pointer, Gamahi Group empowers everyday Americans with practical tools that turn income into opportunity-and opportunity into lasting legacy.
“We created Gamahi Group to be a bridge,” said Dr. Hardy-Pointer.“A place where people are taught and empowered-not judged. Education is the first step toward financial freedom.”
Education-First Services Making Immediate Impact
Gamahi Group stands out for its holistic and transformational approach, blending financial education with personalized strategies that create measurable results.
Key Services for Individuals:
● Customized financial planning
● Life, health, and long-term care insurance solutions
● Tax strategies saving clients 20–30% annually
● College and retirement planning
● Estate planning (wills, trusts, POA)
● Medicare consulting at no cost
● Community financial education workshops
Business Solutions Include:
● Employee benefits programs
● R&D Tax Credits ($200M+ claimed through partner Tributan)
● SIMERP Programs, saving employers $630 per employee annually
● Business financial consulting and risk management
Clients routinely experience:
● $8,000+ annual savings on health coverage
● Over $115,000 in tax savings over 10 years
● Debt elimination with increased monthly savings
Strategic Expansion to Reach Thousands More
Gamahi Group is scaling rapidly with initiatives aimed at transforming financial literacy nationwide.
Expansion Plans Include:
● A 7-book financial literacy series for ages 3–5 through grandparents
● Financial workshops in schools, colleges, churches, and community centers
● A national Financial Freedom Challenge
● Annual Empowerment Summit for families and business owners
● Partnerships with Miliare Group, WFG, BETTR, Ofori Law, Tributan, and senior-care facilities
● Advanced CRM systems and expanded team certifications
With less than 10% market penetration, Gamahi Group projects consistent growth toward
$25,000–$200,000 in monthly revenue through strategic marketing and community engagement.
A Relationship-Driven Approach in a Transaction-Driven Industry
While many financial firms focus on sales, Gamahi Group focuses on people. The firm's values-integrity, empathy, clarity, and transformation-guide every client relationship, many spanning over two decades.
“We're strengthening entire communities-not just individual bank accounts,” said Dr. Hardy-Pointer.
About Gamahi Group
Gamahi Group is a financial education and services firm based in Owings Mills, Maryland, dedicated to helping families, entrepreneurs, and businesses build long-term financial independence. The company provides strategic planning, insurance solutions, estate planning, tax optimization, Medicare guidance, and business financial services-all rooted in education-first empowerment.
