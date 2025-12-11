Gamahi Group Takes Bold Action To Close America's $388 Billion Financial Literacy Gap

MENAFN - GetNews)As financial illiteracy continues costing Americans over $388 billion each year, Gamahi Group-a Maryland-based financial education and services firm-has launched a renewed, high-impact initiative to help families and businesses build generational wealth through clarity, education, and strategic planning.







Founded by financial strategist Dr. Himide Hardy-Pointer, Gamahi Group empowers everyday Americans with practical tools that turn income into opportunity-and opportunity into lasting legacy.

“We created Gamahi Group to be a bridge,” said Dr. Hardy-Pointer.“A place where people are taught and empowered-not judged. Education is the first step toward financial freedom.”







Education-First Services Making Immediate Impact

Gamahi Group stands out for its holistic and transformational approach, blending financial education with personalized strategies that create measurable results.

Key Services for Individuals:

● Customized financial planning

● Life, health, and long-term care insurance solutions

● Tax strategies saving clients 20–30% annually

● College and retirement planning

● Estate planning (wills, trusts, POA)

● Medicare consulting at no cost

● Community financial education workshops

Business Solutions Include:

● Employee benefits programs

● R&D Tax Credits ($200M+ claimed through partner Tributan)

● SIMERP Programs, saving employers $630 per employee annually

● Business financial consulting and risk management

Clients routinely experience:

● $8,000+ annual savings on health coverage

● Over $115,000 in tax savings over 10 years

● Debt elimination with increased monthly savings

Strategic Expansion to Reach Thousands More

Gamahi Group is scaling rapidly with initiatives aimed at transforming financial literacy nationwide.

Expansion Plans Include:

● A 7-book financial literacy series for ages 3–5 through grandparents

● Financial workshops in schools, colleges, churches, and community centers

● A national Financial Freedom Challenge

● Annual Empowerment Summit for families and business owners

● Partnerships with Miliare Group, WFG, BETTR, Ofori Law, Tributan, and senior-care facilities

● Advanced CRM systems and expanded team certifications

With less than 10% market penetration, Gamahi Group projects consistent growth toward

$25,000–$200,000 in monthly revenue through strategic marketing and community engagement.

A Relationship-Driven Approach in a Transaction-Driven Industry

While many financial firms focus on sales, Gamahi Group focuses on people. The firm's values-integrity, empathy, clarity, and transformation-guide every client relationship, many spanning over two decades.

“We're strengthening entire communities-not just individual bank accounts,” said Dr. Hardy-Pointer.

About Gamahi Group

Gamahi Group is a financial education and services firm based in Owings Mills, Maryland, dedicated to helping families, entrepreneurs, and businesses build long-term financial independence. The company provides strategic planning, insurance solutions, estate planning, tax optimization, Medicare guidance, and business financial services-all rooted in education-first empowerment.

For media inquiries please contact:

Dr. Himide Hardy-Pointer (Founder & Financial Strategist, Gamahi Group)

Email: ...

Phone: 443-314-9087

Website: