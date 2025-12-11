New Book“To Lead, First Be Human” Redefines Leadership For A New Generation Of Professionals

In a world where leadership is too often measured by titles, deliverables, and performance metrics, author Otsuko Notoma offers a stirring and timely reminder: leadership begins-and ends-with humanity. His new book, To Lead, First Be Human, offers a deeply insightful and refreshingly honest exploration of what it means to lead with integrity, humility, presence, and emotional awareness.

Drawing upon decades of service-from within the U.S. Army, global diplomatic environments, to high-stakes technical leadership-Notoma strips leadership of its myths and exposes the truth behind this role. He shows, through vivid storytelling, personal reckoning, and lessons forged in both triumph and uncomfortable failure, that great leadership is not built upon authority or perfection but upon courage, vulnerability, and the will to truly see and serve others.

From the most quiet moments of self-reflection to the tension-filled decisions that test character, To Lead, First Be Human underlines the essential qualities today's workplaces desperately need: empathy, relational influence, and emotional intelligence. The author brings the reader into military barracks, server rooms, embassy corridors, and team meetings, illustrating how the smallest actions-making coffee, listening without judgment, asking instead of assuming-can transform teams and rebuild trust.

What it really gets down to is a very simple point: people are not a means to achieve the mission; people are the mission. Notoma challenges leaders to abandon the myths of the all-knowing or controlling leader and instead act on the basis of a model anchored in presence, clarity, compassion, and cultural awareness.

This Book Is the Start of a Leadership Series, First Be Human is the first installment in Otsuko Notoma's transformative leadership series. The journey continues in his upcoming follow-up book, Keep Walking: How Small Steps Build a Big Life, which expands the principles of personal growth, resilience, and intentional leadership introduced in this debut volume.

Availability:

Book Name: To Lead, First Be Human

Author Name: Ogheneotsuko K Notoma

ISBN Number: 978-1970749274

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here

Hardcover Version: Click Here