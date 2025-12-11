Introducing Dan Gentile Owner Of The Dan Gentile Dog Training Center

Dan Gentile, owner of The Dan Gentile Dog Training Center located in Howell, NJ. Dan says that dog training methods have changed since he began training dogs at the age of 12 years of age. Dan has trained thousands of dogs from coast to coast for movie, television stars, and clients from all over the United States and other countries from around the world. He has put on training demonstrations for schools and police departments from across the country. Dan wrote a book years ago called,“Beginning Obedience” published by TFH. It was sold nationwide and then translated into different languages and sold worldwide.

At the present time he has a manager and 4-5 trainers who assist him in the training of the dogs at his facility in Howell, New Jersey. Dan still works 5 days a week, to make sure everything is running smoothly and assist in any problems that the trainers or clients might be having with their dogs. Dan states that at the present time there is no legislation that he knows of to license dog trainers in the State of New Jersey.







Years ago, Dan along with the late State Senator Joe Palaia put together a bill pertaining to the licensing of dog trainers in New Jersey. The bill was presented in Trenton but was never acted upon. Today dog trainers in New Jersey are still not licensed by the State of New Jersey. Hopefully that will change in the near future.

