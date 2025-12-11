Anthony Anderson Advocates For Community, Teamwork, And Culinary Education

MENAFN - GetNews)



Anthony Anderson, Los Angeles, CA, USA and Restaurateur Encourages Personal Action to Support Local Food Culture and Skill Development

Emmy-nominated actor and entrepreneur Anthony Anderson is using his experiences as co-owner of AC Barbeque with Cedric The Entertainer to raise awareness about the importance of community, teamwork, and culinary education. In a recent interview, Anderson highlighted how the lessons he's learned from building a restaurant rooted in family, culture, and hospitality can inspire individuals to take small, meaningful actions in their own communities.

“AC Barbeque is more than a restaurant,” Anderson said.“It's about creating a space where people feel valued, learn, and connect. That's the same principle we can apply in any part of our lives-invest in people, share knowledge, and support each other.”

Building Community Through Food and Connection

Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer launched AC Barbeque to capture the spirit of family cookouts and shared experiences. What started as pop-up events at HBCUs and college campuses became a blueprint for teaching young people, staff, and patrons about culinary culture, business operations, and teamwork.

“We learned a lot from those pop-ups,” Anderson said.“We discovered what diners wanted: flavorful, fast, and affordable food served with personality. It also taught us about managing people, logistics, and keeping quality consistent under pressure. Those lessons go beyond food-they're life lessons in teamwork and responsibility.”

The Importance of Culinary Skills and Mentorship

Culinary education and mentorship are critical, especially in underserved communities. According to the National Restaurant Association, the foodservice industry employs over 15 million people in the U.S., yet many small operators struggle to access training and guidance. Programs that provide hands-on learning and mentorship can improve skill development, economic opportunity, and community engagement.

“And this is why mentorship matters,” Anderson said.“We are students every day, learning from pitmasters and operators who've been in the business for decades. Surround yourself with people who know their craft, and you'll grow faster than you ever could alone.”

Advocating for Teamwork, Patience, and Humility

Anderson draws parallels between his entertainment career and running a restaurant: both require collaboration, patience, and humility.“In Hollywood, you learn to be creative under pressure and work as part of a team,” he explained.“The restaurant world humbled us quickly because it's a different kind of work-but the same principles apply. Learn, stay humble, and always respect the people around you.”

Call to Action: Small Steps, Big Impact

Anthony Anderson encourages the public to take actionable steps to support community and skill-building initiatives:



Invest in Local Businesses: Visit neighborhood restaurants, try local products, and support small operators.

Learn or Share a Skill: Whether it's cooking, mentoring, or teaching, hands-on experience strengthens communities. Foster Teamwork and Patience: Apply lessons from collaboration and mentorship in everyday life.

“Even small actions create meaningful impact,” Anderson said.“You don't need a restaurant or a big platform to make a difference. Help someone learn, show patience, and celebrate what people bring to the table. That's how we build stronger communities, one person at a time.”

Why This Matters Now

Research shows that communities with strong mentorship and local business engagement see higher economic growth and social cohesion. In addition, the National Restaurant Association reports that small and mid-sized operators are often the lifeblood of local neighborhoods. Anderson's message encourages everyone to invest time and energy into both personal relationships and local ecosystems.

