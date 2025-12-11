Summit Air Duct Cleaning Urges Winter Air-Quality Readiness For Highlands Ranch Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)



Summit Air Duct Cleaning, established in 1998, urges Highlands Ranch homeowners to prepare for winter air-quality challenges as cold weather increases dust buildup, allergens, and HVAC strain. Owner Adrian Lyons recommends seasonal duct inspections, cleaning, and moisture control across all service areas.

According to company technicians, dust, debris, pet dander, and moisture can accumulate more quickly in ductwork during winter, leading to poor ventilation, uneven airflow, and higher energy use.

“Winter puts additional pressure on home ventilation systems, especially when families spend more time indoors,” said company owner Adrian Lyons.“A professional inspection helps prevent airflow restrictions, improves air circulation, and supports healthier breathing conditions.”

Common Winter Air-Quality Challenges



Dust and allergen buildup in ducts

Restricted airflow from clogged or aging duct systems

Increased humidity leading to mold or mildew

Inefficient HVAC performance Circulation of indoor contaminants during peak heating months

Recommended Seasonal Services

Homeowners can explore maintenance options and indoor air-quality improvements through professional air duct services, which include:



Full-system duct cleaning

Return and supply vent cleaning

Airflow optimization

Dryer-vent safety cleaning

Mold and moisture inspection HVAC efficiency assessments

Service Areas Covered by Summit Air Duct Cleaning

Summit Air Duct Cleaning proudly serves:

Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Lone Tree, Centennial, Englewood, Castle Rock, Parker, and surrounding communities.

A complete list of service coverage is available on the company's service areas page.

Contact & Winter Support

Residents seeking seasonal HVAC support or cleaner indoor air can contact Summit Air Duct Cleaning Highlands Ranch for winter evaluations, cleaning appointments, and system performance checks.