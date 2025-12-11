Between Memory And Motherhood: The Art Of Returning To Oneself

By the time M reaches adulthood in From Error to Error, Monika Killeen has turned her character's inner life into a study of emotional architecture. Now a psychotherapist and mother living in New Zealand, M faces a new kind of mirror - her daughter Hermione, whose wit and wisdom reflect all that M has tried to repair within herself.

Killeen's narrative here is luminous with irony and compassion. Everyday scenes - a trip to the supermarket, a child's playful defiance - become meditations on how the past leaks into the present. Through M's relationship with Hermione, the novel examines the inheritance of fear and the delicate craft of raising a child without passing it on.

The prose is crisp, rhythmic, and steeped in psychological truth. M's voice, once silenced by trauma, is now reflective and wry. She observes the world's absurdities while quietly confronting her own - the ghosts of her father, the compromises of marriage, and the small salvations of laughter.

Killeen's writing suggests that motherhood is less about perfection than presence - the willingness to stay, even when one's own memories demand flight. The novel's third act captures the fragile balance between holding on and letting go.

With tender realism and biting intellect, From Error to Error, reminds readers that love, too, is a practice of endurance - one that must be learned anew each day.

About the Author:

Monika Killeen is a writer and psychotherapist whose work explores themes of trauma, healing, cultural identity, and the female experience. With roots in Central Europe and a life spanning several countries, Killeen brings a unique perspective to her writing.

