Baldy Crawlers Announce Haunting New Single“Boy,” Out January 9 Via MTS Records

A meditation on mystery, meaning, and the power of feeling before words.

CLAREMONT, CA - December 10, 2025 - Following the critical acclaim of their evocative single“Bring Me a Flower,” California-based folk-Americana project Baldy Crawlers returns with a haunting new release,“Boy,” available January 9, 2026, on MTS Records. Written and produced by Martin Maudal, the track continues his unique fusion of handcrafted sound and lyrical introspection-this time delving even deeper into the abstract spaces between identity, love, and the ineffable.

“Boy” began not with an idea or image, but with a feeling.“I'm not sure I can even tell you what this song is about,” Maudal admits.“This one was music before it was words. The chords came first, and then there was that first line-'Your back is a road, boy.' It just stared back at me. The rest of the song followed where it wanted to go. I didn't try to force meaning into it. I think people will have to find their own.”

That intuitive, open-ended approach gives“Boy” its haunting depth. The song unfolds like a riddle, each verse a brushstroke in a portrait that never fully reveals its subject. Over Maudal's signature hand-built guitar tones-rich, resonant, and unmistakably organic-the arrangement gains additional dimension through the contributions of an exceptional ensemble: Elizabeth Hangan delivers a stirring and intimate lead vocal, while Norrel Thompson and Maudal himself add harmony vocals that echo like spectral companions. Marc Weller's guitar, Carl Byron's Hammond B3, and Ross Schodek's bass enrich the soundscape with warmth and tension. Maudal further grounds the track's rhythmic pulse with acoustic guitar and drums, shaping the song's dreamlike motion with both delicacy and drive.

Musically,“Boy” drifts in a dreamlike space between folk minimalism and art-song atmosphere. Sparse yet immersive, the arrangement leaves room for silence to speak as powerfully as sound.

For Maudal, who's as much a philosopher as a musician,“Boy” represents a new chapter in his artistic evolution.“It's not a song I understand,” he says.“But maybe we don't need to...”

With"Boy," Baldy Crawlers invite listeners not to solve a song, but to sit inside it-to rest in its mystery, and maybe find a reflection of themselves along the road Crawlers is the creative project of Martin Maudal, a songwriter, producer, and luthier whose work fuses music, craftsmanship, and storytelling into a singular artistic vision. A Berklee College of Music graduate and founder of Maudal Musical Machines, Martin hand-builds the electric resonator guitars he performs and records with-each one a functional sculpture and vessel of sound. Raised in Claremont, California, at the foot of Mount Baldy (the band's namesake), and shaped by years in the New York music scene, Maudal blends West Coast soul with East Coast grit. His previous single,"Bring Me a Flower," exemplified Baldy Crawlers' signature sound-poetic, human, and deeply rooted in empathy, exploring the intersections of myth, endurance, and hope.