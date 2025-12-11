Evelyn Reed Releases New Emotional Memoir Shattered Vows: A Journey Through Betrayal And Healing

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Shattered Vows: A Journey Through Betrayal and Healing by Evelyn Reed"Shattered Vows Exposes the Hidden Reality of Betrayal Trauma and the Courageous Journey Toward Healing

A raw, unfiltered, and powerfully honest memoir, Shattered Vows: A Journey Through Betrayal and Healing by Evelyn Reed takes readers inside the emotional devastation that follows the discovery of a partner's secret life and the long, courageous road toward reclaiming one's identity.

When Evelyn Reed uncovers her husband's hidden world, one shaped by lies, addiction, and emotional abandonment, her entire reality fractures. What follows is not a neatly packaged story of forgiveness or quick fixes, but an intimate and unvarnished look at the chaos that betrayal leaves behind. Reed charts the real journey through panic attacks, dissociation, therapeutic breakthroughs, and the painful excavation of truth as she works to rebuild herself from the inside out.

Told through journal entries, therapy reflections (including EMDR), and real conversations, Shattered Vows pulls back the curtain on what betrayal trauma truly feels like physically, emotionally, spiritually. It is both a portrait of a marriage in crisis and the story of a woman rediscovering her voice in the rubble of everything she once believed.

Shattered Vows shines a compassionate light on the often-silent suffering experienced by partners of sex addicts and those facing deep relational betrayal.

Whether readers are navigating infidelity, rebuilding after emotional trauma, supporting a loved one struggling with addiction, or searching for validation and hope, Shattered Vows offers understanding, empathy, and proof that healing even after the deepest pain is possible.

About the Author

Evelyn Reed is a writer, survivor, and truth-teller whose mission is to help women recognize that they are not crazy, not alone, and never beyond restoration. In her debut memoir, she transforms the wreckage of her own shattered marriage into a powerful roadmap for others walking a similar path. With a voice both vulnerable and fiercely grounded, Evelyn writes for the women who stayed too long, lost their voice, or were taught to dim their truth for someone else's comfort.

Through her writing, music, workbook series, and online community, Evelyn gives language to the often-silent devastation of betrayal and the sacred rebuilding that follows. She lives in the space between past and future, trauma and rebirth, and continues to share her story as a lifeline for others seeking healing.

Shattered Vows: A Journey Through Betrayal and Healing is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Information

Shattered Vows: A Journey Through Betrayal and Healing

By Evelyn Reed | Published June 20, 2025

ISBN: 9798319615589 Genre: Memoir, Self-Help, Relationships, Trauma Recovery