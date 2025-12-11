Federixa & BEAX Release Their Electronic Music

Experimentation and creativity with over 100 official tracks at just 10 and 8 years old

Federixa (10 years old) and BEAX (8 years old) are two young Italian producers and songwriters with an overwhelming passion for electronic music. They don't sing, but they produce, write, and create original sounds ranging from Tech House to Melodic Techno, from Electro Dance to Electronic Hip Hop. Despite their young age, they are already registered with SIAE and boast over 100 published tracks.

Federixa & BEAX's productions are distributed by major record labels and international platforms, including Boot Music Group, Kattivo Records, DeeTrax (USA), Digital Noises - Subzero Records, Beira Mar, Label Trinacria (Believe & The Orchard), and Jumaat.

The two artists have collaborated with renowned DJs and producers, including Pilar Cordero DJ (Spain), DJ Viésto (Italy), and DJ Marietto (Milan).

Federixa & BEAX offer customized services for original productions, lyrics, remixes, and sound design-ideal for singers, DJs, record labels, and content creators. Their creative approach is driven by inspiration and sonic experimentation rather than current trends, ensuring a unique and original result.

Listen to the artists

. Federixa – 10 years old | Producer & Songwriter

. BEAX – 8 years old | Producer & Songwriter

. Playlist 2025

Federixa & BEAX represent a new generation of creatives in the electronic music scene. They are not just young talents: they are already an example of professionalism, with an international-level artistic career that began at an astonishingly early age.

You can vote for the artists on DjaneTop – TOP 100 Best World Female DJs

. Facebook:

. Website:

. Contact:...