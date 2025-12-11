A Heartfelt Journey Into The Mind Of A Young Dreamer Todd Michael Begin Releases His Debut Book My World Is Home

Northern Ontario author and longtime educator Todd Michael Begin invites readers into a touching, imaginative, and deeply human story in his debut children's book, My World is Hom. Blending slice of life storytelling with whimsical fantasy, Begin captures a week in the life of a young boy who navigates everyday challenges while escaping into a world of vivid daydreams where ordinary people become creatures, friends, or heroes.

Written with warmth, authenticity, and gentle humor, the book resonates with children, parents, and educators alike. It offers a relatable portrayal of neurodivergence, friendship, childhood struggles, and the comforting power of imagination. Rooted in real events from the author's own life and his years working with children, My World is Home is both heartfelt and universal.

My World is Home follows a young boy who chronicles his experiences over the course of a week, using imaginative escapes to cope with challenges big and small. The story celebrates creativity, resilience, and the different ways children experience the world. It encourages readers to embrace their own inner worlds while highlighting the importance of empathy and understanding.

Through playful fantasy and reflective moments, Begin offers a timeless message: home is not just a place, but a feeling that lives inside every experience, every memory, and every connection.

Driven by his own experiences with neurodivergence and years working closely with young people, Todd wanted to create a story that children could truly feel seen in. After recognizing that smaller, heartfelt stories could be just as meaningful as large and ambitious ones, he set out to write something grounded, real, and relatable.

What started as a small idea quickly grew as new moments and memories surfaced. The writing process flowed naturally, and soon, Todd realized he had built not just a book, but the beginning of a full series filled with messages he hopes will encourage young readers everywhere.

About the Author

Todd Michael Begin grew up and continues to live in a small town in northern Ontario, where his own childhood adventures first sparked his love for storytelling. With a background in English and a decade of experience teaching in various schools, Todd has dedicated much of his life to working with children both in and out of the classroom.

He is also certified in lifesaving, lifeguarding, and first aid instruction, and now manages a local recreation center while still teaching swimming and tutoring. Todd is also a proud foster and adoptive parent, raising a fourteen year old son who brings daily inspiration to his writing.

Though he has been writing stories for years, My World is Home marks his first fully completed and published work. Filled with passion and personal connection, the book is only the beginning of a larger series he plans to bring to life.

His completed sequel, Adults Ruin Everything, is already prepared for publication.

Todd-Michael Bégin - Global Book Network with Zach Feldman!

Watch the full interview on YouTube.





