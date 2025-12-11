Kinclub Launches New Interactive Kids Magazine, Debuting With A Holiday Issue That Helps Families Slow Down And Connect

MENAFN - GetNews)Kinovate Ventures, Inc. today announced the launch of KinClub Magazine, a dynamic new digital publication designed to engage children through a vast library of interactive pages and adaptive learning experiences. The magazine officially debuts with its first major release, the KinClub Holiday Issue, now available for free.

Key features of the KinClub Magazine experience include:



A Blend of Classic & Creative: The content mixes timeless childhood activities, such as spot the difference and word searches, with interactive challenges that spark curiosity & imagination.

Themed Learning Arcs: Every issue is structured around a specific central theme, guiding the reader through a curated narrative. Comprehension & Mastery: To reinforce retention, each themed episode concludes with a final interactive quiz, allowing children to test their learning and celebrate their mastery of the topic.

"The Holiday Issue," the platform's debut release, introduces children to the KinClub guides: Mari, Liv, Leo, Sofia, and Luna. These characters lead young readers through fill-in stories, global cultural expressions, and winter-themed challenges. In the issue's opening letter, Mari Bennett reflects on the holidays as a time to pause and reconnect, sharing that her family's favorite traditions include storytelling, music, games, and the unexpectedly funny moments that become lasting memories.

This first interactive issue includes fill-in stories, global holiday expressions, winter-themed challenges, and a special video featuring holiday traditions submitted by KinClub families. These activities encourage kids to share their own traditions, talk through their answers with parents or grandparents, and revisit the pages together even when celebrating from different households. KinClub Magazine will continue to expand its library with adaptive themes, global explorations, and community-driven content designed to engage and entertain families all year long.

The KinClub Holiday Issue is available now at .

A Growing Ecosystem Designed to Bring Families Closer

The launch of the KinClub Magazine joins a suite of family-centered KinClub experiences, including the KinClub App and KinClub Radio, creating a connected ecosystem designed to help families learn together, create together, and stay close no matter the distance. Each product offers its own interactive way for kids and caregivers to share meaningful moments, and together they transform everyday digital time into opportunities for conversation, imagination, and togetherness.

About Kinovate Ventures, Inc.

Kinovate Ventures, Inc. builds technology and entertainment that strengthen family connections through creativity, imagination, and play. From KinClub Radio to the KinClub App and Magazine, Kinovate helps families everywhere turn digital time into time together.