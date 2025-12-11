NCHR Highlights Role In Promoting Rights Within Political Parties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 10 (Petra)- Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the National Center for Human Rights (NCHR) Khaldoun Nsour affirmed the center's role in supporting a political environment based on respect for rights and freedoms, ensuring party work is conducted within a framework of equality, rule of law, and equal opportunity.Speaking Wednesday at a seminar organized by the Al-Mithaq Party titled "Human Rights and the Party Scene," Nsour stressed that strengthening human rights within the party landscape contributes to building more effective political institutions responsive to citizens' needs and enhances public confidence in the democratic process.NCHR Commissioner-General Jamal Shmaileh highlighted the importance of integrating human rights principles into political and party work, noting that promoting political participation and respecting public freedoms are fundamental pillars of any successful reform process.He added that the NCHR continues its efforts to monitor the party work environment to ensure its compliance with national and international human rights standards, providing recommendations to develop this environment in ways that enhance civic participation and safeguard individual rights.The seminar addressed key challenges and opportunities in Jordan's political reform process, the importance of aligning party work with the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the role of political parties in defending citizens' social, economic, and political rights.