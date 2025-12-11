Local Administration Ministry Issues Severe Weather Alert

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 10 (Petra)- The Ministry of Local Administration reviewed reports and weather maps from the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) under the Early Warning System agreement, indicating an approaching low-pressure system expected to affect all regions of the kingdom on Thursday, accompanied by heavy thunderstorms in several areas.The weather maps show a high risk level from 2 p.m. Thursday until midnight, particularly in Amman, Balqa, Madaba, and Karak, as well as specific locations highlighted in red on the maps.Forecasts indicate that the heaviest rainfall will occur in Karak, Madaba, southern Amman, and the municipalities of Al-Shunah Al-Wusta, Suwayma, Naour, Hasban, Umm Al-Basateen, Jabal Bani Hamida, Abdullah bin Rawaha, Shihan, Ai, Deir Alla, and Ma'adi areas classified as high-risk due to the potential for significant and dangerous flash floods in valleys and wadis.The ministry confirmed that the updated maps have been circulated to municipal committee heads, directors of municipal affairs, and chairpersons of joint service councils, urging field monitoring of critical sites and ensuring the readiness of valleys, flood channels, box and pipe culverts, and stormwater drains. It stressed that failure to implement required measures or monitor critical sites will result in accountability.Earlier, the ministry had instructed the opening of emergency rooms and direct coordination with administrative governors, civil defense, and the Ministry of Public Works and Housing to ensure maximum preparedness and protect citizens' lives and property.Residents in areas marked red and yellow were urged to exercise caution, avoid flood-prone wadis and channels, refrain from crossing flooded roads, and follow instructions issued by relevant authorities to ensure public safety.