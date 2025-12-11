Samruk-Energy Discloses Electricity Production For 10M2025
Zhakupov noted that the installed capacity of the power plants within Samruk-Energy reached 7,845 MW.
Earlier, Samruk-Kazyna reported plans to introduce around 13 GW of new generation capacity by 2032 as part of efforts to strengthen the country's energy security. A comprehensive portfolio of 23 significant energy initiatives is projected for execution during this timeframe. The aggregate capital infusion within the Fund's energy portfolio is projected to surpass 11 trillion tenge ($21.4 billion).
The Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, reported at a government meeting that from January through September 2025, electricity generation in Kazakhstan totaled 89.9 billion kWh, which is a 2.5% increase compared to the amount produced during the same period last year (87.7 billion kWh). The target for 2025 is 117.9 billion kWh.
The conversions from tenge to USD are based on the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, which stands at 1 USD = 512.53 tenge as of November 29, 2025.
