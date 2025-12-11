EIB Identifies Growing Potential For PPP-Driven Dev't In Tajikistan (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Public–private partnership (PPP) models could unlock new investment flows for Tajikistan's infrastructure and energy sectors when paired with EU instruments, EIB Vice-President Marek Mora told Trend.

"The Bank evaluates PPP opportunities through a combination of financial, regulatory, and institutional criteria, in line with EU and EIB standards," Mora explained.

He noted that transparency, risk-sharing, and governance remain fundamental components of the EIB's approach.

"Our approach is rooted in transparency, risk sharing, and strong governance frameworks. PPPs can play an important role in mobilising private investment for energy, transport, water and digital infrastructure, especially when paired with EU grants, guarantees and blended finance under Global Gateway," he said.

Mora added that the Bank maintains broad cooperation with both government and private-sector partners to shape viable projects.

"The Bank works closely with the governments around the world, development partners and the private sector to identify bankable PPP opportunities that maximise the impact of EU-funded operations and contribute to sustainable, long-term development," he emphasized.