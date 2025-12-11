Coordinated Plan Launched In Kohat For Safe And Dignified Return Of Afghan Refugees

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A high-level meeting was held in Kohat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud to review arrangements for the dignified and organized repatriation of Afghan refugees.

The meeting was attended by the District Police Officer, officers of the district administration, the Deputy Assistant for Afghan Refugees (DA), camp representatives, local elders, and other concerned officials.

Participants held detailed deliberations on administrative preparedness, security arrangements, clearance procedures, and field-level challenges related to the repatriation process. It was agreed that a coordinated strategy would be adopted to ensure that the return of refugees remains safe, transparent, and in line with government directives.

Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud directed all relevant departments to initiate the repatriation process immediately and effectively, and to complete their assigned responsibilities in a timely manner. He stressed the need for comprehensive and organized arrangements to facilitate refugees, ensure easy access, and provide them with a respectful farewell.

It was also decided that the district administration and all relevant institutions would further strengthen mutual coordination, and that the repatriation process would be carried out in a phased and well-organized manner.