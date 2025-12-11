Water Bearers Turned Victims: Two Bajaur Youths Gunned Down In Suspected Terror Attack

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Two young men who were abducted a day earlier have been found brutally murdered in the Malasid Banda forest of Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur. The victims were identified as Abdul Rasheed, son of Mashhoor, and Shahid, son of Umar Hakeem, both residents of the same area.

According to local sources, the two were responsible for supplying water to the Khazi Sar post by using a donkey. They went missing while transporting water through the forest between the Suri post and Khazi Sar post. On Wednesday morning, their blood-soaked bodies were recovered from a nearby hill.

Initial evidence suggests that unknown armed men shot them dead.

Confirming the incident, SHO Salarzai Sher Zameen Khan said the act appeared to be a terrorist attack. He stated that police had collected evidence from the scene and a search operation was underway. He added that all available resources would be used to bring the culprits to justice.

Residents said both victims belonged to extremely poor families and earned their livelihood through hard work, travelling daily through mountainous terrain. Tribal elders demanded increased patrolling in the hilly areas, swift action against suspicious elements, and full support for the affected families.

Residents also expressed concern over earlier reports of suspicious movement in Bajaur's mountainous regions, warning that the security situation in the area has become more sensitive. Police said investigations are ongoing and more developments will be shared soon.