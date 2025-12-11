Russian Forces Shell Hospital In Dniprovskyi District Of Kherson, One Person Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson City Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At around 14:15, Russian occupiers shelled the Dniprovskyi district. One of the medical facilities came under enemy artillery fire. At the moment, one casualty is known. A 37-year-old Kherson resident went to the hospital with a mine-blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds," the report said.

Earlier, the administration reported that police officers had taken a 65-year-old resident of Antonivka to the hospital. She had sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to both legs after Russian forces dropped an explosive from a drone into her yard yesterday after 20:00. The administration also noted that two other residents of Antonivka sought medical help after coming under Russian shelling yesterday at around 13:30.

A 72-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man were diagnosed with a concussion, a mine-blast injury, and a traumatic brain injury. Both were hospitalized.

As Ukrinform reported, the building of the regional museum of local history in Kherson was once again damaged as a result of nighttime Russian artillery shelling.

