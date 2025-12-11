Police Detain Individual Who Stabbed National Guard Serviceman In Ivano-Frankivsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ivano-Frankivsk Region Police reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"An intoxicated 59-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk inflicted a stab wound on a local resident. Law enforcement officers detained the offender at the scene in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and served him a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement read.

FSB agent sentenced to 15 years for arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia

According to the information, on December 8 at about 20:20 a passerby called the 102 hotline to report that inside a store on Dovzhenka Street, a fight had broken out between two men, during which one of them received a stab wound.

"While intoxicated and grossly violating public order, he suddenly provoked a conflict with the victim. During the altercation, the perpetrator struck the man several times in the head, then pulled out a knife and struck him in the cheek area," the regional police added.

Ukrinform's correspondent was told by the press service of the Ivano-Frankivsk Region Police that the 33-year-old injured man is a National Guard serviceman who is currently on leave. He was immediately hospitalized.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

As reported earlier, in Lviv a Territorial Recruitment Center serviceman was fatally wounded while on duty.

Illustrative photo: Patrol Police