Zelensky: This Week Could Bring News Advancing Efforts To End Bloodshed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"This week may bring news for all of us – and for bringing the bloodshed to an end. We believe that peace has no alternative, and the key questions are how to compel Russia to stop the killings and what specifically will deter Russia from a third invasion," Zelensky said.

According to him, today's schedule includes a conversation with the U.S. side regarding a document that will detail the process of Ukraine's postwar reconstruction and economic development. A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is set for tomorrow.

Zelensky added that the sides "are finalizing work on the 20 points of a fundamental document that could define the parameters for ending the war, and we expect to deliver this document to the United States in the near future following our joint work with President Trump's team and partners in Europe."

"We continue to communicate with all our partners on a daily basis, virtually 24/7, to identify doable and realistic steps to bring the war to an end. Everything must be reliable and dignified for Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky: U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine should be article-five-like

Zelensky said on December 8 that national security advisers (NSAs) would remain in London to work on the latest version of the peace plan brought from the United States by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov. Zelensky acknowledged that no compromise had yet been reached on territorial issues in the plan.

On December 8, talks took place at the London residence of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The main topic was diplomatic efforts focused on the U.S.-proposed peace plan and potential sticking points.