Kolomoisky Says Attempted Assassination Of Mindich In Israel Failed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Kolomoisky told this to journalists during a hearing at the Kyiv Court of Appeal, which is considering his defense team's appeal against the extension of his pre-trial detention.

"Do you know about Mindich? There was an attempt on the 28th [of November] in Israel. The perpetrators have been arrested," he said.

Umerov testifies to NABU in Mindich case

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced a special operation codenamed "Midas" targeting corruption in the energy sector.

Investigators say members of a criminal organization built a large-scale scheme to influence strategic state-owned enterprises, including Energoatom. NABU reported that five of seven suspects have been detained in the case.

The suspects include a businessman whom investigators consider the head of the criminal group, a former adviser to the energy minister, and Energoatom's executive director for physical protection and security.

According to the investigative project Schemes, citing its sources, those served with charges include businessman and Kvartal 95 co-founder Tymur Mindich (codename "Karlson" on NABU tapes), former adviser to the energy minister Ihor Myroniuk ("Rocket"), Energoatom executive director for physical protection and security Dmytro Basov ("Tenor"), and four members of the so-called money laundering back office: Oleksandr Tsukerman ("Sugarman"), Ihor Fursenko ("Rioshyk"), Lesia Ustymenko, and Liudmyla Zorina.

Five suspects have been detained. Mindich and Tsukerman have left Ukraine.