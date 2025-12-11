Court Orders To Keep Trukhanov Under 24-Hour House Arrest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Prosecutor General's Office stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Following the appeal review, the court upheld the preventive measure of 24-hour house arrest with an electronic monitoring device, agreeing with the prosecution's arguments regarding existing procedural risks," the statement reads.

The Prosecutor General's Office recalled that the criminal proceedings relate to events on September 30, 2025, when, according to the investigation, poor organization of the maintenance and functioning of drainage systems led to flooding in parts of Odessa.

As a result of the tragedy, nine people died, including a 9-year-old child. Within the scope of this case, eight other officials of the Odessa City Council and subordinate municipal enterprises have been notified of suspicion, including deputy mayors, heads of departments, and municipal enterprise officials.

Ukrainian courts rule Russia must pay UAH 386B in compensation to companies in frontline regions

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

As Ukrinform previously reported, law enforcement authorities filed suspicions of official negligence against former Odessa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov and officials of the Odessa City Council and municipal enterprises due to the deaths of nine people, including a child, as a result of the September 30 flood.

The investigation established that the stormwater drainage system in Odessa had not been properly maintained for years.

On October 31, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed 24-hour house arrest with an electronic bracelet on former Odessa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.

Trukhanov subsequently appealed the Pechersky District Court's decision on his preventive measure.