Series Of Explosions Rock Area Around Crimean Airfield“Hvardiyske” - Social Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Telegram channe Krymsky Veter, according to Ukrinform.

“There have already been about five explosions in the area of the Hvardiyske airfield,” the message says.

Later, the Telegram channel reported three more explosions in the area of the airfield, and maritime passenger transport was suspended in Sevastopol.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers from the Ghosts special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck eight Russian targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea in two weeks, including a Su-24 bomber, three radar stations, and a freight train.

Photo: unsplash, illustrative