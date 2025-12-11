Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SSU Naval Drones Strike Russian“Shadow Fleet” Tanker In Black Sea - Source

2025-12-11 12:20:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ship, flying the flag of the Comoros Islands, was moving in Ukraine's exclusive economic zone in the direction of the Novorossiysk port terminal.

This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in law enforcement agencies.

“The tanker was traveling at full speed with its transponder turned off and suffered critical damage,” the source said.

According to him, this was a joint operation of the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SSU and the Ukrainian Navy. According to preliminary information, the ship has been disabled.

It is known that the approximate cost of such a tanker is USD 30 million, and in one voyage it carried petroleum products worth almost USD 60 million.

Due to the transportation of Russian raw materials and high-risk shipping (with the identification system turned off), the EU, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland have previously imposed sanctions on the Dashan vessel.

Read also: Partisans reconnoiter territory of occupiers' anti-aircraft missile regiment in Sevastopol

“Over the past two weeks, this is the third tanker of the shadow fleet that has been disabled, which helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions,” the source said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 29, SSU Sea Baby marine drones struck two sanctioned oil tanker, KAIRO and VIRAT, belonging to the Russian shadow fleet in the Black Sea.

Photo: UNITED24/SBU

UkrinForm

