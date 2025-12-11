Enemy Shells Nikopol District With Artillery And Drones Throughout Day, Two People Injured

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Vladislav Hayvanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.

“Two people were injured in the enemy's attacks on the Nikopol district: a 68-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man. They were provided with the necessary assistance. They will recover from the experience at home,” he said.

The Russian army shelled Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivsk, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Pokrovsk communities with heavy artillery and attacked them with FPV drones.

A private house, a shop, a shopping pavilion, and two gas stations were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, all children - more than 5,500 boys and girls - were evacuated from six communities in the Synelnykivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

