Zelensky Signs Law On State Budget For 2026
The law on the state budget was returned with the President's signature today, December 10.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the state budget of Ukraine for 2026.Read also: Stefanchuk signs law on Ukraine's 2026 state budget
State budget revenues amount to UAH 2 trillion 918 billion. State budget expenditures amount to UAH 4 trillion 781 billion.
