Economic Recovery Of Ukraine: Zelensky Holds First Working Group Meeting With U.S. Representatives

"Together with our team, I held a productive discussion with the American side – Scott Bessent [U.S. Secretary of the Treasury], Jared Kushner, and Larry Fink [CEO of BlackRock]. In fact, this could be considered the first meeting of the group that will work on a document concerning reconstruction and economic recovery of Ukraine. We discussed key elements for recovery, various mechanisms, and visions for reconstruction. There are many ideas that, with the right approach, could succeed in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He recalled that Ukraine and its partners have updated reflections on the 20 points of the framework document for ending the war. It is overall security that will determine economic security and underpin safe business environment, he emphasized. According to him, the sides agreed on further contacts between the teams.

He assured that Ukraine will not cause any delays in the work, and thanked the U.S. President Donald Trump and his team for their substantive efforts and support.

The President's press service reported that the Ukrainian participants included: Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev, First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov, and Adviser to the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelensky said that this week could bring news regarding the end of the bloodshed.

Photo: Zelensky, Telegram