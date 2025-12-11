Zelensky: Works Continue On Fundamental 20-Point Document To End War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this in his video address, according to Ukrinform.

"The 20 points for ending the war form a fundamental document. We are actively working on the key steps – and they must be doable steps. From this fundamental document, we are developing two additional ones – at least two. And the first is on security – regarding security guarantees for Ukraine with the United States, and the second is on the economy – covering reconstruction and joint investments," he said.

Zelensky noted that the principles of the economic document were discussed today with the American side in a video format. He emphasized that Europe will definitely be involved in Ukraine's reconstruction.

"An economic action plan will follow. Europe will also be involved in reconstruction, certainly. In the near future, we plan to move forward on the other two documents as well. Rustem Umerov will continue the discussions," he said.

Zelensky: Ukraine negotiating three key documents with partners

He also added that Ukraine is preparing for tomorrow's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. More than 30 countries, together with Kyiv, are working to strengthen security on land, in the air, and at sea. "Next week, we will coordinate with Europe in bilateral formats. Ukraine is working swiftly; every visit and every negotiation we conduct always yields practical results for our defense and for our resilience," Zelensky noted.

As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his team held talks with the American side - Treasury Secretary Bessent, Jared Kushner, and BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink.

Photo: Office of the President