Defense Sector Audits To Begin In December Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, she reported this on Telegram following a briefing by Deputy Head of the State Audit Service Yulia Solianyk on preparations for audits of enterprises in the energy and defense sectors.

"The audit of NNEGC Energoatom is ongoing: inspections are being carried out at 10 branches of the company. We expect interim results at the end of December. In the 20s of December, inspections will begin in the defence sector, in particular, at 22 enterprises of JSC Ukrainian Defence Industry, as well as inspections at state-owned enterprises of the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (DOT), for the period 2022-2025. The first results will be available in January," Svyrydenko said.

She instructed the State Audit Service to report weekly on the progress of checks and to provide law enforcement agencies with comprehensive information once the audits are completed.

The Deputy Head of the State Audit Service also reported on the results of monitoring defence procurement carried out by state-owned enterprises of the Ministry of Defence, DPA and DOT for the period 2024-2025.

"During the monitoring process, a number of shortcomings in the organization and implementation of procurements were identified. I instructed the relevant authorities to make changes to eliminate them," she summed up.

As Ukrinform reported, Svyrydenko earlier stated that the audit of NNEGC Energoatom had already begun and that interim results should be ready in December.

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko, Telegram