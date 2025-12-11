Zelensky: We Reinforce Our Combat Aviation

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He stated this in a video address, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, our combat aviation has been reinforced – thank you. Details are not yet public, but we continue to strengthen our forces in the sky," he noted.

As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that the letter of intent signed in October between Ukraine and Sweden on cooperation in developing air capabilities will open the possibility of transferring around 100 Gripen aircraft.

