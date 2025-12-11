Zelensky: We Reinforce Our Combat Aviation
"Today, our combat aviation has been reinforced – thank you. Details are not yet public, but we continue to strengthen our forces in the sky," he noted.Read also: Economic recovery of Ukraine: Zelensky holds first working group meeting with U.S. representatives
As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that the letter of intent signed in October between Ukraine and Sweden on cooperation in developing air capabilities will open the possibility of transferring around 100 Gripen aircraft.
Photo: Office of the President
