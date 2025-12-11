Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Announces Strengthened Sanctions Against Russia's Shadow Fleet

2025-12-11 12:20:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this during his video address.

"Today, there is also an additional sanctions step in Europe – more sanctions will target Russian tankers and the entire Russian oil transport infrastructure – and this is right. In December, Ukraine will present its own package of sanctions against the tanker fleet working for the war, and we will extend this pressure through joint formats with our partners," Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky: We reinforce our combat aviation

He also announced new sanctions targeting Russian propagandists.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier today the SBU's Sea Baby maritime drones struck the oil tanker Dashan in the Black Sea, a vessel belonging to Russia's shadow fleet.

UkrinForm

