Zelensky Discusses Possibility Of Holding Elections Under Martial Law With Parliament

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he reported this during his video address.

"Today, I spoke with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. We had a substantive discussion. I will not allow any speculation against Ukraine. If our partners – including our key partner in Washington – are speaking so much and so concretely about elections in Ukraine, about elections under martial law, we must provide legal Ukrainian responses to every question and every doubt. This is not easy, but we definitely do not need any pressure regarding this. I expect that the People's Deputies of Ukraine will present their perspective," Zelensky said.

He again emphasized that security issues during the elections depend primarily on the United States, while political and legal aspects must be resolved by Ukraine.

"Security challenges depend on our partners, primarily the United States, and political and legal challenges must be addressed by Ukraine. And they will be," the head of state assured.

As Ukrinform reported, the previous day President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready to hold elections, but stressed that their legitimacy and feasibility depend on security and changes to legislation.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine