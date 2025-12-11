About 13,000 Civilians Remain In Active Combat Zone In Donetsk Region
"In the populated areas of the communities classified as active combat zones, and there are 20 such communities, 13,800 civilians remain," Petlin said, adding that there have been no children in these territories for a long time.
According to him, since February 2022, more than 1,318,600 people have been evacuated from settlements in Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian government, including over 201,900 children and more than 47,300 people with disabilities.
Over the past week, 650 people left the Donetsk region for safer areas.Read also: Russians attack Donetsk region more than 1,700 times in 24 hours, one person wounded
A total of 195,600 civilians currently remain in the part of Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, he noted.
As Ukrinform reported, on December 2 Russian invaders killed two residents of Donetsk region and five more people were wounded.
