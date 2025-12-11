Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia Region
"The explosion heard by residents of Zaporizhzhia was an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," he stated.
Earlier, Fedorov warned of the threat of high-speed missile strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region.Read also: Situation in Kherson region remains tense, enemy uses aviation, drones – military spox
As Ukrinform reported, on December 9 the Russian army carried out 872 strikes on 25 populated areas in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of enemy attacks in Zaporizhzhia district, three people were injured.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
