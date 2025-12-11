Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia Region

2025-12-11 12:20:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"The explosion heard by residents of Zaporizhzhia was an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," he stated.

Earlier, Fedorov warned of the threat of high-speed missile strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 9 the Russian army carried out 872 strikes on 25 populated areas in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of enemy attacks in Zaporizhzhia district, three people were injured.

