Group Smuggling Children Abroad For Adoption Exposed In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Prosecutor General's Office said this in a statement.

Under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, two Ukrainian women aged 39 and 47, who coordinated the trips, have been declared suspects, as well as a 49-year-old founder of a charitable organization who acted from abroad (in absentia).

According to the investigation, the suspects forged documents, facilitated the adoption of illegal decisions by guardianship authorities, and organized the transportation of children across the state border. They received payments through international payment systems.

Thirteen men and two women were also recruited as couriers for the scheme.

The criminal operation used so-called "hostings" – trips abroad allegedly for children's rehabilitation, which were in fact used to select potential adoptive parents. Despite the ban on international adoption during martial law, the scheme continued operating until 2025.

In total, the group attempted to illegally transfer at least 25 children from various regions of Ukraine, 13 of whom were already taken abroad. Thanks to international cooperation, the unlawful transfer of the children has been halted.

The suspects are charged with human trafficking, illegal transportation of persons across the state border, and document forgery (Part 2 and 3 of Article 149; Part 2 and 3 of Article 332; Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the prosecutor's request, the two women have been taken into custody. Authorities are also examining the possible involvement of officials from child services and institutional care facilities.

Photo credit: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine