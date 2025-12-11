FSB Agent Sentenced To 15 Years For Arson Attacks On Ukrzaliznytsia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

The investigation established that the perpetrator set fires on the local railway and set up caches with explosives to prepare terrorist attacks in the region.

SBU officers detained the offender in the act as he was placing more than four kilograms of explosive materials into a stash, which were later to be collected by potential perpetrators of the bombings.

According to the investigation, the convicted man is a 25-year-old unemployed resident of the Smila district, Cherkasy region, who had been recruited by the enemy. He came to the attention of the FSB while searching for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

SBU detains Russian agent in Mykolaiv region who spied on Defence Forces movement

His first task as an agent was to set fire to a railway communications cabinet on a Ukrzaliznytsia track section. To commit the crime, he used a flammable mixture and recorded the ignition on his phone as "proof" for his handler in Russia.

The agent then received instructions from a Russian intelligence officer on how to make an explosive mixture from improvised materials. After synthesizing it, he divided the substances into four packets and hid them under a bridge.

Based on SBU materials, the court found the offender guilty of several crimes under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy during martial law), Part 2 of Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture of an explosive substance committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy), and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of explosives committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.