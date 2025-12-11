Ukrainian Courts Rule Russia Must Pay UAH 386B In Compensation To Companies In Frontline Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by OpenDataBot, according to Ukrinform.

Most of these rulings were issued in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The most high-profile case was for over UAH 287 billion in the Chernihiv region.

In total, 639 decisions on compensation for damages have been issued since the start of the invasion. In 85% of cases, the companies' claims were satisfied in full.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian courts have been increasingly ruling in favor of businesses to recover damages from Russia. In the frontline regions alone, 311 rulings have been issued during this time, totaling over UAH 386 billion. This is half of the total number of rulings in similar cases in the courts.

In 2022, only five such decisions were made, but within a year, their number increased tenfold. And in the current year, courts have already issued 124 decisions.

Along with the number, the amounts of claims are also growing. Thus, in the first year of full-scale war, businesses were awarded only UAH 260 million in compensation, but by 2023, the amount of court decisions had grown to almost UAH 77 billion.

The absolute peak was in 2024 - over UAH 297 billion. This year, the amount of decisions has decreased to UAH 11 billion.

The largest number of such cases among businesses in the frontline regions for the entire period was considered in the Donetsk region - 74 decisions. Next are the Zaporizhzhia (67), Dnipropetrovsk (54), Mykolaiv (37), and Kharkiv (29) regions.

The most high-profile case was that of the Chernihiv Region Commercial Court, which issued a record ruling in favor of the agro-industrial company Magnat. The companies must compensate UAH 287.89 billion in lost profits on two international projects and legal aid costs. This is the largest claim satisfied since the start of the full-scale war.

Thanks to this court decision, Chernihiv region topped the ranking of regions by total amount of satisfied claims with UAH 344.7 billion, significantly ahead of other regions. For comparison, the total amount of penalties in the Zaporizhzhia region is UAH 22.9 billion, in the Donetsk region - UAH 6.36 billion, and in the Odesa region - UAH 4.68 billion.

At the end of November this year, the government adopted Resolution No. 1541, which provides for up to UAH 10 million in compensation to businesses in high-risk areas for property damaged or destroyed as a result of attacks.

In the frontline regions, 79 current court decisions amounting to more than UAH 241 million fall under these criteria. Most of these decisions are in Dnipropetrovsk region - 30 for UAH 97.2 million and Mykolaiv region - 17 for UAH 51.4 million.

In total, since the beginning of the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine, 639 decisions have been made on compensation for damages. Of these, the vast majority - 549 - were satisfied in full, and another 87 were partially satisfied. Only three lawsuits (0.5%) were rejected, all of them in Kyiv in 2024. The largest rejected lawsuit concerned more than UAH 61 million in damages: the court ruled that the company had not proven a direct link between Russia's actions and the loss of assets in Crimea.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of 2025, 91 companies in Ukraine have removed references to Russian owners from their founding documents.