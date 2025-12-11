Ministry Of Defence Procures Armoured Blankets To Protect Against Shrapnel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, on Facebook.

According to the Minister, an armoured blanket protects against shrapnel from artillery shells, mines, grenades, and other explosive fragments.

It can be used while moving across open terrain, for covering dugouts and positions, in situations where vehicles lack armour, and during the evacuation of wounded personnel.

Each item includes a soft ballistic insert, a cover, an individual bag, a small repair kit, and markings with a QR code for quick access to instructions.

The armoured blankets will be supplied in MM-14 camouflage and will retain their protective properties across a wide range of temperatures.

The plan is to procure the first 5,300 units at a cost exceeding 132 million UAH.

Lubinets on peace plan: Ukraine insists on all-for-all exchange formula

As reported by Ukrinform, in 2026, the Ministry of Defence will continue to develop the state system for ensuring the quality of defence industry products. It will expand the range of products subject to mandatory certification

Photo: Ministry of Defence