Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Of Defence Procures Armoured Blankets To Protect Against Shrapnel

Ministry Of Defence Procures Armoured Blankets To Protect Against Shrapnel


2025-12-11 12:20:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, on Facebook.

According to the Minister, an armoured blanket protects against shrapnel from artillery shells, mines, grenades, and other explosive fragments.

It can be used while moving across open terrain, for covering dugouts and positions, in situations where vehicles lack armour, and during the evacuation of wounded personnel.

Each item includes a soft ballistic insert, a cover, an individual bag, a small repair kit, and markings with a QR code for quick access to instructions.

The armoured blankets will be supplied in MM-14 camouflage and will retain their protective properties across a wide range of temperatures.

The plan is to procure the first 5,300 units at a cost exceeding 132 million UAH.

Read also: Lubinets on peace plan: Ukraine insists on all-for-all exchange formula

As reported by Ukrinform, in 2026, the Ministry of Defence will continue to develop the state system for ensuring the quality of defence industry products. It will expand the range of products subject to mandatory certification

Photo: Ministry of Defence

MENAFN11122025000193011044ID1110464745



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search