Danish Intelligence Names U.S. As Potential Security Threat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Bloomberg reports this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

According to the 2025 intelligence outlook published on Wednesday, The Danish Defense Intelligence Service - one of the two key espionage agencies in the Nordic nation - said the US is increasingly prioritizing its own interests and "now using its economic and technological strength as a tool of power, also toward allies and partners."

"The United States uses economic power, including threats of high tariffs, to enforce its will, and no longer rules out the use of military force, even against allies," the intelligence service said.

The agency also highlighted the growing U.S. interest in Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. The annual DDIS threat assessment follows repeated statements by Donald Trump that he would like to take control of Greenland - remarks that sparked diplomatic tension between Copenhagen and Washington. The U.S. president has also not ruled out seizing the Arctic island by force.

However, according to DDIS, Russia and China also remain major risks, and the overall threat environment facing Denmark has "become more serious." The intelligence report notes that uncertainty regarding the U.S. role as Europe's security guarantor will increase Russia's willingness to intensify its hybrid attacks against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, while China's use of economic and military leverage continues to challenge Western influence.

"The Baltic Sea region is the area where there is the greatest risk that Russia will use military force against NATO," the intelligence service said.

As Ukrinform reported, the new U.S. ambassador to Denmark, PayPal co-founder Kenneth Howery, will meet with representatives of Greenland and Denmark in Nuuk this week during his first visit to the island amid tensions sparked by President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland.

