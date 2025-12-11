US House Of Representatives Approves Defense Budget With $400M Allocated For Ukraine
The bill was passed by 312 congressmen, with 112 voting against it.
The document has now been sent to the Senate for consideration. The upper house is expected to vote on the defense budget bill next week.
In particular, it provides for improving the quality of life of American military personnel and their families.
Separate funding of USD 400 million has been allocated to support Ukraine's defense. These funds will go to the Security Assistance Initiative, which expands the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity, supports institutional transformation initiatives, and promotes US political and military goals.Read also: Congress approves defense bill with USD 800M in aid for Ukrain
The document also contains provisions on support for US NATO allies, enshrines the Baltic Security Initiative, and prohibits Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth from reducing the contingent in Europe to below 76,000 troops.
As reported by Ukrinform, for the bill to officially become law, it must be approved by both houses of the US Congress and then signed by the president.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment