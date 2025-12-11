US House Of Representatives Approves Defense Budget With $400M Allocated For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The vote took place on Wednesday evening Washington time, according to Ukrinform's correspondent.

The bill was passed by 312 congressmen, with 112 voting against it.

The document has now been sent to the Senate for consideration. The upper house is expected to vote on the defense budget bill next week.

In particular, it provides for improving the quality of life of American military personnel and their families.

Separate funding of USD 400 million has been allocated to support Ukraine's defense. These funds will go to the Security Assistance Initiative, which expands the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity, supports institutional transformation initiatives, and promotes US political and military goals.

The document also contains provisions on support for US NATO allies, enshrines the Baltic Security Initiative, and prohibits Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth from reducing the contingent in Europe to below 76,000 troops.

As reported by Ukrinform, for the bill to officially become law, it must be approved by both houses of the US Congress and then signed by the president.

