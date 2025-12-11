President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Rovshan Ismayilov As Rector Of Academy Of Justice - Decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.
This decree enters into force on the date of its signing.
By another decree, Shahin Aliyev was dismissed from the position of rector of the Academy of Justice.
