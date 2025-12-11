Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Rovshan Ismayilov As Rector Of Academy Of Justice - Decree

2025-12-11 12:20:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rovshan Ismayilov has been appointed rector of the Academy of Justice of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

This decree enters into force on the date of its signing.

By another decree, Shahin Aliyev was dismissed from the position of rector of the Academy of Justice.

AzerNews

