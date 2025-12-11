Azerbaijan, Libya Keen To Expand Cultural Partnership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Libya continue to strengthen their partnership by expanding cooperation in the field of culture, Azernews reports.

A bilateral meeting took place at the Baku Congress Center between Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli and the Libya's Minister of Culture and Cognitive Development, Mabroukah Osman Toghi to discuss ways to deepen cultural ties between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the OIC Culture Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025.

The Azerbaijan Culture Minister expressed gratitude to the Libyan side for its high-level representation at the international festival.

Adil Karimli noted that Azerbaijan and Libya successfully cooperate within the framework of the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. He emphasized that the festival provides a good opportunity to discuss cultural collaboration between the two countries.

Highlighting Libya's intention to establish close cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of culture, Mabroukah Osman Toghi expressed confidence that joint efforts would yield effective results in expanding cultural relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the prospects of cultural cooperation were discussed, and an agreement was reached to continue contacts in this direction in the future.