Sofia Sees New Anti-Government Protests As Opposition Demands Resignation

MENAFN - AzerNews) A new wave of anti-government protests began in central Sofia on Wednesday evening, with organisers aiming to replicate the mass demonstration held on December 1, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported. The rally, held under the slogan“Resignation! Peevski and Borissov Out of Power,” is centred on Independence Square - the area known as the Power Triangle, home to the National Assembly, the Presidency, and the Council of Ministers. The opposition coalition Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) is leading the protest.

The demonstration targets MRF–New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski and GERB leader Boyko Borissov. Parallel protests are being held in major Bulgarian cities and across European capitals with sizeable Bulgarian communities.

Healthcare workers without medical degrees and student groups, who staged earlier demonstrations on Wednesday, have announced they will join the larger rally. A heavy police presence has been deployed, with officers conducting luggage checks as people approach the protest site.

The protest movement initially erupted over the government's draft budget, which featured higher taxes, increased social security contributions and additional government borrowing. Demands have since expanded to include the government's full resignation.

Sofia police reported extensive security measures, including 19 access control points and the deployment of around 150 stewards provided by organisers. Authorities also plan to use a mobile public-address system to guide crowds and remove provocateurs.

After the December 1 mass rally, the government withdrew the controversial 2026 draft budget, though it had previously resisted doing so. Despite the climbdown, CC-DB has filed a motion of no confidence, scheduled for a vote on Thursday.

The government maintains it will not step down. GERB leader Borissov said earlier on Wednesday that any discussion of resignation would only be possible after January 1, when Bulgaria joins the eurozone. Meanwhile, Peevski's MRF–New Beginning organised nationwide rallies in support of the government.