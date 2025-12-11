Non-Oil Industrial Output Shows Notable Growth

According to the State Statistics Committee, production in the oil and gas sector decreased by 2.1 percent, while industrial output in the non-oil and gas sector recorded an increase of 4.8 percent, highlighting continued expansion in diversified manufacturing and processing activities.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%