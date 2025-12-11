Industry Specialists At AICC Caspian 2025 Stress Digital Innovation As Core To Modern Integrity

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

At the AICC Caspian 2025 conference, industry leaders from IRISS Inc., SOCAR Midstream, Caspian Technical Solutions, and Indian Oil Corporation emphasized that digitalization is becoming essential for modern asset integrity, Azernews reports.

During the panel“Leveraging Digitalization for Enhanced Asset Integrity,” speakers shared how continuous monitoring, advanced analytics, and digital twins are transforming operations.

Dr. Trinath Sahoo from Indian Oil explained that traditional inspections carried out every 6 to 12 months can no longer keep pace with rapidly corroding assets, citing cases like the Richmond refinery failure where corrosion accelerated in just months. He noted that ER probes and sensors installed on critical lines now provide continuous data, which, when combined with AI and modeling tools, allows operators to predict corrosion, understand flow velocity impacts, and take timely action before failures occur. This shift, he said, makes maintenance far more accurate and preventive.

SOCAR Midstream's Sergo Samkharadze highlighted a different challenge: the fragmentation of integrity data across multiple systems. While modern dashboards and web-based platforms help consolidate information, human expertise is still required for interpretation. He added that the next stage, powered by digital twins and more mature machine learning models, will enable operators to predict defect growth, prioritize risks effectively, and distinguish urgent tasks from those that can be deferred. This, he said, will significantly enhance safety and reliability in day-to-day operations.

The discussion also touched on empowering frontline operators, who are often the first to respond to incidents. Samkharadze emphasized that digital twins will increasingly serve as operational tools, giving operators direct access to early degradation signals and recommended actions, while engineering teams continue to provide essential validation.

Overall, the panelists agreed that digitalization is no longer optional but a critical component of modern asset integrity. Continuous monitoring, integrated data, predictive models, and digital twins are reshaping how operators manage risks, making operations smarter, safer, and more proactive across the energy sector.