SOCAR Becomes Georgia's Top Foreign Investor In Latest FDI Ranking

SOCAR Energy Georgia LLC, the Georgian subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has secured the top position among the ten companies attracting the highest volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Georgia, Azernews reports via local media.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%