Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOCAR Becomes Georgia's Top Foreign Investor In Latest FDI Ranking

SOCAR Becomes Georgia's Top Foreign Investor In Latest FDI Ranking


2025-12-11 12:19:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

SOCAR Energy Georgia LLC, the Georgian subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has secured the top position among the ten companies attracting the highest volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Georgia, Azernews reports via local media.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN11122025000195011045ID1110464719



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search